Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Amid Paytm Shares Market Debut Debacle, Warren Buffet Makes $16 Million Profit In Paytm IPO

On November 18, the shares of One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, plummeted 27 per cent in their market debut.

Amid Paytm Shares Market Debut Debacle, Warren Buffet Makes $16 Million Profit In Paytm IPO

Trending

Amid Paytm Shares Market Debut Debacle, Warren Buffet Makes $16 Million Profit In Paytm IPO
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T15:44:07+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 3:44 pm

Berkshire Hathaway, the Warren Buffet-owned investment firm, has made a profit of $16 million on its sale of 1.4 million shares in the IPO of Paytm, which tanked 27 per cent on the day of listing.

On November 18, the shares of One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company,  plummeted 27 per cent in their market debut, valuing the Ant Group-backed digital payments firm at around Rs 1.11 trillion.

Paytm's IPO was subscribed 1.89 times last week. The stock opened for trading at Rs 1,950 on the NSE from its issue price of Rs 2,150. The shares extended losses as the stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1,560. On the BSE, Paytm stock opened at Rs 1,955.

In September 2018, Berkshire had invested $300 million for 2.6 per cent stake in One97 Communications, in a funding round. The deal, made through BH International Holdings, is Buffett’s maiden investment in India.

The holding company’s average cost of acquisition in the digital payments startup is Rs 1,279.7 per share, which means the 1.4 million shares, worth Rs 179 crore were offloaded for Rs 301 crore at Rs 2,150 a share, the upper end of the price band, fetching Berkshire Rs 122 crore in gains, as per Fortune India.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Although institutional and retail investors have taken a knock on their investments with the share price falling 27 per cent to end at Rs 1,564.14 on the BSE on Thursday, the selling investors, including Berkshire, continue to sit on decent gains on their remaining holdings.

Based on Paytm’s closing market cap of Rs 1.01 lakh crore on Thursday, Berkshire’s current stake of 2.41 per cent is still worth Rs 2,443 crore against its acquisition cost of Rs 1,999 crore.

Moreover, One97 sits way down at 34 in terms of overall ranking in Berkshire’s portfolio of Top 50 holdings. Also, it fares much better than Berkshire’s holding in Sirius, the US-based satellite radio and online radio services player, which is valued at $276 million. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm IPO Paytm Shares Warren Buffett Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market Outlook: Sensex May Touch 70,000 Points By December 2022, Says Morgan Stanley

Stock Market Outlook: Sensex May Touch 70,000 Points By December 2022, Says Morgan Stanley

CyberX9 Says Vulnerability In PNB Server Exposed Customer Data

RIL, HDFC and SBI Bank: Check The List of Most Valued Firms That Lost Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore In Market Value

Maharashtra Signs 25 MoUs To Bolster EV, Textiles And Data Center Sectors

Chemicals For Making Bombs Used In Pulwama Terror Attack Were Sourced Through Amazon E-Commerce Portal: CAIT

Govt Puts On Sale MTNL, BSNL Assets Worth About Rs 1,100 Crore

Amazon Executives Booked Under NDPS Act In Alleged Marijuana Sale In Madhya Pradesh

EPFO Added 15.41 Lakh Subscribers In September

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

EPFO Given In-Principle Approval To Invest In InvITS, Bonds

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

Read More from Outlook

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Tabeenah Anjum / Out of the 15 newly-announced names are loyalists of former deputy chief minister Pilot. The five are out of those 18 loyalists who stood with him during the month-long political crisis that engulfed the state in July 2020.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of T20 WC Debacle

Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of T20 WC Debacle

Koushik Paul / In normal times, the area around Maidan market would be buzzing with activity but the decades-old market now wears a deserted look even as India get ready to face New Zealand.

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Advertisement