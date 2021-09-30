Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Air India Sale: Govt Begins To Evaluate Financial Bids

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd.

Air India Sale: Govt Begins To Evaluate Financial Bids

Trending

Air India Sale: Govt Begins To Evaluate Financial Bids
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T09:02:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 9:02 am

The government has begun an evaluation of financial bids received from Tata Group and SpiceJet founder for the acquisition of Air India, people privy to the development told media.

With this, the privatisation process of the national flag carrier has moved to the next phase as the government looks to expeditiously conclude the deal. The financial bids are being evaluated against an undisclosed reserve price and the bid offering the highest price above that benchmark would be accepted.

If successful, this will mark the return of Air India to Tata fold after 67 years. The Tata Group founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953.

Related Stories

Air India All-Women's Team Creates History By Flying On World's Longest Air Route

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

The stake sale process, which begun in January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids. The last day for placing financial bids was September 15.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tata Group was among the multiple entities that had put in an initial expression of interest (EoI) in December 2020 for buying the Maharaja.

With previous attempts since 2017 failing to get any significant interest and after receiving feedback from potential investors, the government in October last year sweetened the EoI clause relating to the transfer of Air India's debt to the new investor, giving bidders flexibility to decide on the quantum of humongous debt they want to absorb.

As per the Air India EoI floated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in January 2020, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore. The rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

Air India has been in losses ever since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Reserve Bank of India Removes Indian Overseas Bank From PCA Watchlist

Reserve Bank of India Removes Indian Overseas Bank From PCA Watchlist

Walmart Targeting $10 Billion Annual Exports From India By 2027

Blue Dart Hikes Average Shipment Prices By 9.6 Per Cent, Effective January 2022

ECLGS Extended Till March 31 Next Year

Rupee Falls 8 Paise To Close At 74.14 Against The US Dollar

How Sebi Guidelines Are Likely to Play Out

SpiceJet, EaseMyTrip Sign Agreement To Strengthen Offerings Ahead Of Festive Season

Britannia Partners With Accenture For Digitising Business Operations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Business

SEBI Bans Former Infosys, Wipro Employees Over Insider Trading

SEBI Bans Former Infosys, Wipro Employees Over Insider Trading

Piramal Group Buys Troubled Lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp For Rs 34,250 Crores

Piramal Group Buys Troubled Lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp For Rs 34,250 Crores

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

RCB rode on an all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to boost their prospects of a top-two finish in the league phase.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement