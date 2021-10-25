Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today

Indian Energy Exchange is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power.

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today

Trending

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T11:38:27+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:38 am

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has placed restrictions on six stocks/securities under futures and options (F&O)for trade on Monday.

Among six stocks Punjab National Bank (PNB), Vodafone Idea, Escorts and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) continue to be under the ban. However, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance have been added to this list by the stock exchange, reported Mint.

As per NSE, these securities have crossed 95 per cent MWPL that’s why they are banned under the F&Q section.

Related Stories

Is Revival In Sight?

Indian Energy Exchange is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Tata Power, National Aluminum Company Limited (Nalco), were under the ban last week but now they are not on the list.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

NSE says no fresh positions should be allowed for any of the F&Q contracts in that particular stock when it has been placed under the F&Q ban period. The idea of the stocks ban in F&O is to prevent excessive speculative activity. The stock exchange imposes an F&O ban when the aggregate open interest of a stock crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Tags

Outlook Business Team Indian Energy Exchange IEX Indiabulls Housing Finance PNB Vodafone NSE NSE Ban Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Stocks In Focus Today: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, More

Stock Market Forecast This Week: Benchmark Indices May Face Volatility. Know What Experts Are Saying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Pull Out Rs 3,825 Crore In October So Far. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme To Open On October 25. Should You Buy?

Market Valuation Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Plunges By Over Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore. HUL, RIL Most Hit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement