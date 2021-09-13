After 18 Months, Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said offices are going to be operational after 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021-09-13T10:33:49+05:30
Outlook Business Team

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:33 am

As the nation looks to return to the normalcy, Wipro said it has end its work from home policy for its employees.

On Sunday, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said offices are going to be operational after 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “After 18 long months, our leaders are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (Monday) twice a week. All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely,” he tweeted.

He also put up the video that shows how the company has geared up to wlecome its employees, and all the necessary preventive measures have been taken such as temperature checks, QR scans are multiple checkpoints.

“We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in future,” he was quoted as saying in a report.

Earlier, during the earning call on July 15, Wipro’s chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil had said that the company is looking at bringing employees back to office starting September 2021. "This will vary between countries and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all," he had said then.

Wipro
