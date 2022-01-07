Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Launches ABSLI Secureplus Plan

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), announced the launch of a new version of its new-age savings solution, ABSLI SecurePlus Plan. This plan has been specifically designed to offer comprehensive life insurance cover and income benefits along with complete financial security.

Its enhanced flexibility allows customers to choose from various premium payment terms, policy terms, and pay-out periods based on their desired financial milestones. It caters to the short, medium and long term needs of the customer and also assures various income benefits.

“The ongoing pandemic has made customers more conscious of the impact of their financial planning. As part of our customer-centric approach, we aim to offer simple, innovative solutions aligned to customer needs. Currently, customers need agile saving options with comprehensive risk coverage to secure their family’s future. The ABSLI SecurePlus Plan fulfils this need by providing a flexible monetary cushion for their important milestones,” says Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

Policyholders will also be eligible to receive tax benefits on premiums paid and benefits received, as per prevailing tax laws.

Customers can further tailor the plans by availing choices such as commutation option, multiple riders for enhanced protection, and flexibility to choose the sum assured multiple, and create an all-inclusive customized solution for their financial needs.