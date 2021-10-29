Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Adani Enterprises Chairman Gautami Adani announced that the conglomerate would acquire a significant minority stake in the online travel bookings platform, Cleartrip Private Ltd. The travel bookings platform was acquired by e-commerce giant Flipkart in April.

Flipkart informed that the investment would further their strategic partnership with the Adani Group in the digital space. As part of the investment, Cleartrip would now serve as the Adani Group's online travel agency.

Delighted to expand our partnership with Flipkart. Data centres, logistics and now travel. Thank you @_Kalyan_K. Our SuperApp journey will take wing with our investment in @Cleartrip. Energising the travel sector will create thousands of jobs in the post-pandemic era. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/BH74FOziKU — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 29, 2021

The deal is expected to close in November 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The press statement adds that since the e-commerce platform's acquisition of Cleartrip, it has seen a more than ten times growth in flight bookings. Additionally, as per trends observed by Adani airport, the number of travellers in airports has increased, nearing pre-COVID highs. As per the statement, the partnership would further enable Cleartrip to upscale its digital presence and bring end-to-end travel services online.

“It is such strategic partnerships among homegrown companies which will eventually create local jobs as well as an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Cleartrip platform will become an essential part of the broader SuperApp journey we have embarked upon," said the chairman of the Adani Group.