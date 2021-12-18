Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
A Tale Of Two Dreams

Shooter Avani Lekhara’s name will go down in history as India’s first woman who won a Paralympic gold. But the 20-year-old has one more dream to chase and is just getting started.

Trending

2021-12-18T14:58:16+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 2:58 pm

As the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country, stealing people of their loved ones and hope, several superheroes emerged from ordinary citizens as well as big corporations to help the country grapple with the unprecedented crisis. We bring you stories of how Tata Steel showed others that business and benevolence can well go hand-in-hand, how Delhi’s ambulance couple kept ferrying patients to hospitals amid the raging pandemic and how Bharat Biotech braved all odds and criticism to give India its first homegrown vaccine just on time. These and more are part of Outlook Business’ Anniversary issue about 21 change-makers who helped shape 2021. Read on:

An Indian shooter who also wants to become a judge? Avani Lekhara, India’s first woman to win Paralympic gold, surely knows how to stick out. After her win this year, Lekhara has become a name no less famous than Neeraj Chopra who became India’s first athlete to win an Olympic track and field gold in javelin in Tokyo 2020.

India’s Paralympians won a record 19 medals in Tokyo this year and Avani was one of the five who grabbed a gold medal. From attending the PM’s party to receiving the Khel Ratna, baby-faced Avani has been the cynosure of all eyes. But even in the midst of all that, the ever-smiling Jaipur girl has shown immense composure, a virtue that led her to the historic 10-metre air rifle gold with a world record score at Japan’s Asaka Shooting Range on August 30. Avani had also won a bronze in the R8 women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 event. However, there is something deeper beneath Avani’s cheery smile.

While she may have been inspired by 2008 Beijing Olympics’ shooting champion Abhinav Bindra, she wants to leave her own mark. Avani is already dreaming of winning multiple medals at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris. Interestingly, Avani doesn’t believe in hero worship and she has no definition for a role model. “Every individual is unique. I want to be known as Avani Lekhara, no one else. Yes, Tokyo was my first Para - lympics but there is still a lot to achieve. There are errors to rectify and I will be satisfied the day when I know I have been able to erase them all and win more medals for India,” says a gritty Avani.

