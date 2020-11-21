BoycottBingo: SSR Fans Call Out Ranveer Singh For Making Fun Of Late Actor In Ad

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have called out Ranveer Singh for apparently making fun of the late actor in an advertisement. The advertisement shows Ranveer being asked about his plans by elders at a house party. To which he responds by using complex scientific terms such as algorithms, aliens and paradoxical photons.

Bingo has issued a clarification.

The advertisement was widely shared on social media.

It didn’t go down well with netizens, especially SSR fans who interpreted it as an affront to the late actor. They feel those words were included in the script to mock Sushant Singh Rajput, who loved talking about science, stars and all things space.

Netizens criticized the advertisement and called for boycotting Bingo, hence #BoycottBingo is trending on Twitter.

Some fans even went to the extent of saying, “@RanveerOfficial just wait to see what we SSRians do with your upcoming movies, you mocked our Sushant, cos you can't ever reach up to his level. First learn to dress properly, to speak properly then come in this battle. You are a loser and you prove this every time.”

#BoycottBingo@RanveerOfficial just wait to see what we SSRians do with your upcoming movies, you mocked our Sushant, cos you can't ever reach up to his level. First learn to dress properly, to speak properly then come in this battle. You are a loser and you prove this every time https://t.co/YsdjOU4CwW — Sandy K (@SandyK62863323) November 19, 2020

SSR fans even questioned the educational qualification of Ranveer Singh. A fan tweeted, “It is extremely disappointing to see the educational and scientific expertise of @itsSSR is being brutally mocked by a person representing a chips brand! Not sure what his educational qualification is. Sad to see all efforts for #CBIFile302InSSRCase goes in vain. #BoycottBingo.”





It is extremely disappointing to see the educational and scientific expertise of @itsSSR is being brutally mocked by a person representing a chips brand!

Not sure what his educational qualification isðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Sad to see all ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³efforts for #CBIFile302InSSRCase goes in vainðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#BoycottBingo https://t.co/Q0BbnVsyDv — Dr. Sunny Duttagupta (@sunnydg23) November 18, 2020

However, Bingo came out with the much-needed clarification, stating:

"A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts."

'Bingo ad was shot a year ago'.

The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019.

