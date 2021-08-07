August 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai: Fake Bomb Scare In Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Leave Cops In Tizzy

Mumbai: Fake Bomb Scare In Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Leave Cops In Tizzy

Police said they had received the call on Friday night, following which searches were carried out at these four locations, but nothing suspicious was found during the operation.

Outlook Web Desk 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:19 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai: Fake Bomb Scare In Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Leave Cops In Tizzy
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus's name was mentioned as one of the venues where bombs were placed in Saturday's fake bomb scare case
PTI
Mumbai: Fake Bomb Scare In Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Leave Cops In Tizzy
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T11:19:12+05:30

A sudden tip-off from an anonymous caller saying bombs have been placed at three railway stations in Mumbai and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow got the security agencies into a tizzy on Saturday.

According to an official,  the call turned out to be a hoax and police nabbed two persons from neighbouring Thane in connection to this fake bomb scare case.

The caller, who is one of the detainees, is a truck driver, he said.

Police said they had received the call on Friday night, following which searches were carried out at these four locations, but nothing suspicious was found during the operation.

“Mumbai police's main control room had received the call around 9.45 pm on Friday, in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu,” the police official said.

"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out searches," he said.

At the CSMT station, all the platforms, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office, parking lots and other nearby areas were searched with the help of the BDDS and dog squads. A team of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Quick Response Teams (QRT), teams of a few local police stations, including Marine Drive and Azad Maidan, were also involved in the operation, he added.

But despite several hours of search, nothing suspicious was spotted at the CSMT and other three locations, the official said.

The police tracked the mobile number of the caller and traced him at Shil Phata area near Mumbra in Thane district, he said.

“The caller is a truck driver from Marathwada region of Maharashtra. We have learnt that he has a habit of drinking. He has been detained along with one more person and the process to register an offence is currently on,” the police official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Logs 38,628 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 617 Fatalities Reported

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Fake Bomb Scare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway station Amitabh Bacchan's Bungalow Mumbai Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos