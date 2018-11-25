Body Of Indian Pilot Who Flew Crashed Indonesian Plane Identified

Indonesian authorities have identified the body of Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja who captained the Indonesian plane that crashed into the sea on October 29.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, announced about identification of Suneja's body.

"Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Capt.Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she tweeted.

Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Capt.Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 24, 2018

The Lion Air flight, with 188 passengers and crew on board, crashed into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java, minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

Suneja, 31, was flying the Lion Air flight JT610 which lost contact with ground officials, 13 minutes after taking off from an airport in Indonesia, and crashed into the Java Sea, tragically ending all possibilities of his homecoming.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that Bhavye was flying en-route to Pangkal Pinang city crashed near Kerawang, 32 miles east of Jakarta. He had an experience of 6,000 flight hours and the co-pilot more than 5,000 flight hours, the airline said in a statement.

According to Bhavye's LinkedIn profile, he had been working at Lion Air since March 2011 and was also a trainee pilot with Emirates between September and December 2010.

(With inputs from PTI)