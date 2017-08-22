Blue Whale Challenge: Delhi HC Seeks Facebook, Google, Yahoo's Response On Plea To Remove Links

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought Facebook, Google and Yahoo's response on a plea to remove links of Blue Whale challenge that has been linked to a number of suicides.

The HC also sought response of the Centre and the Delhi Police on a plea seeking direction to Internet firms to immediately remove links of the online game.

The court last week expressed concern over children allegedly committing suicide while playing the 'Blue Whale' Challenge.

A bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar also wondered why adults were getting into this game, in which dangerous tasks like self-inflicting of wounds on the body, are assigned to the player by administrators during a 50-day period.

The bench said it can understand children getting influenced, but why were adults getting involved in it.

Citing deaths of children in India and abroad, advocate Gurmeet Singh, who filed the petition, sought immediate directions to restrain the internet majors from uploading any material pertaining to the Blue Whale Challenge.

He also sought direction to the Delhi Police to appoint a special team comprising at least five members to oversee whether the internet companies comply with the court's direction.

The sudden popularity of the lethal online game - Blue Whale Challenge, in which the final task requires the player to commit suicide, has forced the government to issue directions to the internet giants to remove the links to the dangerous game.

The ministry of electronics and IT has already directed the internet majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo - to immediately remove the links of the deadly Blue Whale Challenge, which has led several children in India and other countries to commit suicide.

The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to committing suicide. The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the challenge.

