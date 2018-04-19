The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:03 pm National

BJP May Rope In Hindutva Preacher Aseemanand, Acquitted In Mecca Masjid Blast Case, To Work In West Bengal

Aseemanand's younger brother, Sushanta Sarkar, is presently the secretary of the BJP's Hooghly unit.
Outlook Web Bureau
BJP May Rope In Hindutva Preacher Aseemanand, Acquitted In Mecca Masjid Blast Case, To Work In West Bengal
File Photo
BJP May Rope In Hindutva Preacher Aseemanand, Acquitted In Mecca Masjid Blast Case, To Work In West Bengal
outlookindia.com
2018-04-19T19:04:28+0530

The BJP in West Bengal is planning to rope in Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand, who was acquitted in the Mecca Masjid blast case earlier this week, to strengthen its base in the state, a senior party official said today.

"I have personally known Swami Aseemanand for a long time. I will talk to him and try to bring him to West Bengal so that he can work here. For a long time, he has worked among the tribals in Bengal. He can help us in a lot of ways," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

Advertisement opens in new window

A special anti-terror court on Monday had acquitted the 66-year-old self-confessed monk and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, holding that the prosecution failed to prove "even a single allegation" against them.

Aseemanand's younger brother, Sushanta Sarkar, is presently the secretary of the BJP's Hooghly unit.

Sarkar said he would be happy if his brother returned to the state for work.

"Our entire family is dedicated towards the Sangh Parivar. If my brother comes to Bengal and wants to work here, we will be very happy," Sarkar told PTI.

Aseemanand, who was born as Naba Kumar Sarkar at Kamaarpukar in West Bengal's Hooghly district, completed his graduation in science in 1971. The self-confessed monk is known for his fiery speech and anti-minority stance.

He became involved with rightwing groups from school, going on to work full time with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Purulia and Bankura districts in the state.

It was at the Ashram that Naba Kumar Sarkar was christened Swami Aseemanand in 1981.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Swami Aseemanand West Bengal BJP BJP-Sangh Parivar Hindutva National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : J&K Deputy CM Says International Conspiracy Going On To Destabilize J&K On Communal Lines
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters