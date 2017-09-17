BJP Leaders Sweep Street To Mark PM Narendra Modi's Birthday

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly today sweeped a street in front of Kalighat Temple here to mark the 67th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayvargiya, who is the party in-charge for West Bengal, and Ganguly led a cleanliness drive sweeping the street in a symbolic gesture to mark the 67th birthday of Prime Minister Modi.

Kalighat temple, in front of which it was held, is the seat of Goddess Kali and regarded as one of the most sacred temples in the state.

The birthday of Modi, who launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, was celebrated at other places also in the state by way of planting of saplings, blood donation camps and cleanliness drives organised by local BJP party units and other organisations, senior party leader Rahul Sinha said.

