Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BJP Charts Out Plan Of Action In Its UP Assembly Elections Meeting

BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatras' will touch every assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Charts Out Plan Of Action In Its UP Assembly Elections Meeting
BJP Charts Out Plan Of Action In Its UP Assembly Elections Meeting | PTI

Trending

BJP Charts Out Plan Of Action In Its UP Assembly Elections Meeting
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T20:45:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 8:45 pm

In the run up to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, BJP President J P Nadda,chaired a meeting on Thursday, as the party looks to step up its campaign and prepares poll programmes of its top leaders for the state, where retaining power is crucial to its fortunes.

The sources said the upcoming programmes of the top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides Nadda, were discussed in the meeting which also took stock of the current political situation and the party's strategy.

Shah and Singh besides Nadda will also be holding organizational meetings with booth presidents of different regions of the large state, the sources said, noting that the Home Minister will particularlybe handling western Uttar Pradesh, a region where the perceived Jat anger over the farmers' agitation has the potential to upset the party's electoral prospects.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's poll in-charge for the state, and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were among the leaders who attended the meeting. The likely 'vijay sankalp rath yatras' which are a customary part of BJP's poll campaigns will galvanize party cadres and touch almost every assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As per official sources, the party is also taking feedback to prepare its manifesto for the elections expected to be held early next year. The BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-seat assembly in 2017. Its electoral dominance of the state has been crucial to the party's stupendous performance in two back to back Lok Sabha polls, and it is likely to pull out all the stops to repeat the performance.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly Election 2022 BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Outlook Web Bureau / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement