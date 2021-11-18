In the run up to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, BJP President J P Nadda,chaired a meeting on Thursday, as the party looks to step up its campaign and prepares poll programmes of its top leaders for the state, where retaining power is crucial to its fortunes.

The sources said the upcoming programmes of the top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh besides Nadda, were discussed in the meeting which also took stock of the current political situation and the party's strategy.

Shah and Singh besides Nadda will also be holding organizational meetings with booth presidents of different regions of the large state, the sources said, noting that the Home Minister will particularlybe handling western Uttar Pradesh, a region where the perceived Jat anger over the farmers' agitation has the potential to upset the party's electoral prospects.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's poll in-charge for the state, and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were among the leaders who attended the meeting. The likely 'vijay sankalp rath yatras' which are a customary part of BJP's poll campaigns will galvanize party cadres and touch almost every assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As per official sources, the party is also taking feedback to prepare its manifesto for the elections expected to be held early next year. The BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-seat assembly in 2017. Its electoral dominance of the state has been crucial to the party's stupendous performance in two back to back Lok Sabha polls, and it is likely to pull out all the stops to repeat the performance.

With PTI Inputs