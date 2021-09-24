BJP And Nishad Party To Contest UP Elections 2022 In An Alliance

The BJP and the Nishad Party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh together.

The alliance was announced Friday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP’s UP Elections 2022 in charge, and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad.

The two parties were allied in the 2019 general elections as well.

“We will have an alliance with the Nishad party. We (BJP-Nishad Party) will fight the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together with strength, and today the leaders of both the parties are making a formal announcement about it,” Pradhan told reporters.

About seat-sharing, Dharmendra Pradhan said it has been decided and will be made public at an “appropriate time”.

"Not just the Nishad Party, we also have an alliance with the Apna Dal and we will work together to form the government in the state,” he added.

Replying to a question, Pradhan said the coming elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People of the state have full faith in the prime minister and the chief minister, he said, adding faith is most important in a democracy.

(With PTI Inputs)