Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP And Nishad Party To Contest UP Elections 2022 In An Alliance

Both the BJP and Nishad Party were also aliied in the 2019 general elections. Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad had come third in the last Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections from Gorakhpur Rural constituency.

BJP And Nishad Party To Contest UP Elections 2022 In An Alliance
Sanjay Nishad and Yogi Adityanath

Trending

BJP And Nishad Party To Contest UP Elections 2022 In An Alliance
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T15:07:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 3:07 pm

The BJP and the Nishad Party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh together.

The alliance was announced Friday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP’s UP Elections 2022 in charge, and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad.

The two parties were allied in the 2019 general elections as well.

“We will have an alliance with the Nishad party. We (BJP-Nishad Party) will fight the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together with strength, and today the leaders of both the parties are making a formal announcement about it,” Pradhan told reporters.

About seat-sharing, Dharmendra Pradhan said it has been decided and will be made public at an “appropriate time”.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"Not just the Nishad Party, we also have an alliance with the Apna Dal and we will work together to form the government in the state,” he added.

Replying to a question, Pradhan said the coming elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People of the state have full faith in the prime minister and the chief minister, he said, adding faith is most important in a democracy.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Dharmendra Pradhan National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Reporter Dies During Live Coverage Of Elephant Stuck In Odisha River

Reporter Dies During Live Coverage Of Elephant Stuck In Odisha River

Schools To Reopen In Himachal Pradesh Under Covid-19 Protocol

Kamala Harris To Hold Meeting With Quad Leaders

In Rajasthan Law And Order Situation Is BJP’s Rallying Point To Corner Ashok Gehlot Govt

Shootout At Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster Jitendra Gogi Killed

‘Wonder God Will Accept Offerings Of A Priest Who Molests Minor Girl’: Kerala HC

UPSC Allows Unmarried Women For Defence, Naval Exams Following SC Verdict

Online Filing Of Declaration Form Gets Easier For UP Sugarcane Farmers, Uploading Details Not Needed Anymore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from India

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike

Top CEOs And Business Leaders Appreciative Of India's Reform Trajectory: PM Modi

Top CEOs And Business Leaders Appreciative Of India's Reform Trajectory: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement