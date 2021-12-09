Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin falls 4.48 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum was down 3.05 per cent, according to coinmarketcap.com

2021-12-09T12:37:09+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 12:37 pm

Australia will create a licencing structure for cryptocurrency exchanges and contemplate creating a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Reuters report.

Prices of Bitcoin fell 4.48 per cent in the last 24 hours and the coin was trading at $49,232.24 at 5 pm, according to data from global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently 40.23 per cent with a decrease of 0.20 per cent over the day.

Ethereum was down 3.05 per cent and was trading at $4,267.25, while Binance Coin (BNB) witnessed a fall of 2.37 per cent and was trading at $573.04. Solana (SOL) was trading at $185.48, falling 8.09 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell 6.15 per cent to $1.35.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) fell in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 3.70 per cent and was trading at $0.1743 at 5 pm. Rival Shiba Inu lost 4.66 per cent and was trading at $0.00003615, Dogelon Mars fell by 8.42 per cent and was trading at $0.000001183, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04319 and recorded a fall of 8.78 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.31 trillion, registering a decrease of 3.49 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $105.54 billion, down 17.82 per cent.

LinkArt (LAR) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2,716.45 per cent; it was trading at $0.007081 at 5 pm. On the other hand, SynexCoin (MINECRAFT) witnessed maximum loss, falling 81.18 per cent; it was trading at $0.02049.

Latest Update

Visa, an American financial service company, on Thursday announced the launch of Visa’s Global Crypto Advisory Practice, an offering within Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) designed to help clients and partners advance their own crypto journey, according to a press release on usa.visa.com.

Visa named American bank UMB as a client that’s already using its crypto advisory services.

Meanwhile, the Australian government is planning to create a licencing framework for cryptocurrency exchanges and considering launching a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Reuters report. The news comes as India debates a proposed cryptocurrency Bill and CBDC in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Cryptocurrency Visa
