30 March 2018 Last Updated at 2:37 pm National

Bihar: Clash Erupts After Lord Hanuman's Idol Vandalised In Nawada

The situation came under control after security personnel was deployed in the area.
Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
After communal violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, another clash was reported in the state on Friday after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada.

A clash erupted on Friday between two communities after an idol of Lord Hanuman was vandalised by miscreants.

However, the situation came under control after security personnel was deployed in the area.

To bring the crowd under control, the police had to fire several rounds in the air.

Some youths targeted the media, by damaging cameras and mics of some media persons.

District magistrate of Nawada, Kaushal Kumar said that the two communities came face to face after an idol was vandalised by some miscreants.

"It was a matter of an idol being vandalised by some miscreants, which led to the communities coming face-to-face; situation is now under control," he said.

Recently, tension gripped Bihar after communal violence erupted in several parts of the states, including Bhagalpur and Aurangabad.

(ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Bihar Vandalism National Reportage

