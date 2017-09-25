The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:21 pm Business Economic Advisory Council

Bibek Debroy To Head PM's 5-Member Economic Advisory Council

Terms of reference of the EAC would be to "analyse any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the prime minister and advising him thereon,"
Outlook Web Bureau
Bibek Debroy To Head PM's 5-Member Economic Advisory Council
File Photo
Bibek Debroy To Head PM's 5-Member Economic Advisory Council
outlookindia.com
2017-09-25T19:22:16+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today constituted a five-member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) which will analyse economic and other issues, an official announcement said.

Headed by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, the EAC includes NITI Aayog's Principal Advisor Ratan Watal as its member and economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal as part-time members.

"The five-member council consists of economists of high repute and eminence," said an official statement.

Advertisement opens in new window

Terms of reference of the EAC would be to "analyse any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the prime minister and advising him thereon," the statement said.

It will also "address issues of macroeconomic importance" and present its views to the prime minister, it said, adding "This could be either suo-motu or on reference from the prime minister or anyone else."

It's terms of reference also includes attending to "any other task as may be desired by the prime minister from time to time," the statement said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bibek Debroy Narendra Modi Economist NITI Aayog Indian Economy Prime Minister of India Business News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Retired High Court Judge To Head Probe Into Jayalalithaa's Death
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters