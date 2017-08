An irate S Sreesanth on Friday vowed to make a competitive comeback despite BCCI's decision to appeal against the lifting of the life ban on the tainted pacer.

On Thursday, the BCCI decided to appeal to the Division Bench of Kerala High Court against lifting of life ban on the 34-year-old.

"@bcci I'm not begging ,I'm asking to give my livelihood back .its my right. U guys are not above God. I will play again..," an angry Sreesanth wrote on his Twitter page.