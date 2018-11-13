Mushfiqur Rahim became the first wicketkeeper-batsman in history to score two double hundreds in Tests on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur, often regarded as one of the grittiest players in world cricket, remained unbeaten after posting 219 as Bangladesh declare their first innings at 522/7 on Monday.

This is a record which has eluded the legends of the game like Aussie Adam Gilchrist, Lankan Kumar Sangakkara, Zimbabwean Andy Flower, South African AB de Villiers, Indian Mahendra Singh Dhoni, etc.

Only seven wicketkeepers have hit double hundreds in Test cricket before him – Pakistan's Imtiaz Ahmed (209) vs New Zealand in 1955, Pakistan's Taslim Arif (210 not out) vs Australia in 1980, Sri Lanka's DSB Kuruppu (201 not out) vs New Zealand in 1987, Flower (232 not out) vs India in 2000, Gilchrist (204 not out) vs South Africa in 2002, Sangakkara (230) vs Pakistan in 2002 and Dhoni (224) vs Australia in 2013.

Mushfiqur scored his first double hundred (200) in 2013 against Sri Lanka.

Flower came closest to having two double hundreds but remained unbeaten on 199 against South Africa in 2001. Sangakkara remained the wicketkeeper with most Test double hundreds, 11, one short of Don Bradman's overall record of 12. But Sangakkara scored only one double hundred while playing as a wicketkeeper.

Rahim's 219 not out is also the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi in Test. Previous highest was Shakib Al Hasan's 217 against New Zealand in 2017.