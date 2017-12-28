The Website
28 December 2017 National

Bajrang Dal And VHP Seek Ban On New Year Parties, Cites 'Indecent Dance' And 'Love Jihad'

They also warned that the police department would be directly responsible for any untoward incidents during new year celebrations.
Outlook Web Bureau
File-Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2017-12-28T18:56:59+0530

The Bajrang Dal and VHP have sought a ban on New Year parties citing "indecent" dances and "love jihad".

They also warned that the police department would be directly responsible for any untoward incidents during new year celebrations.

They  have submitted a petition in this regard to the city police commissioner of Mangalore, Karnataka, in this regard.

 "Love Jihad is already rampant in Dakshina Kannada  district and young girls are being lured to attend such  programmes," the two outfits said.

The police department should not permit hotels or  pubs to conduct such "DJ (Disc Jockey) parties". All the bars should be closed by 11 pm at night, they said in the petition. 

Local leaders from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were present when the petition was submitted.

'Love Jihad' is a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men, who they claim seek to propagate Islam.  

