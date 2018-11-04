Azam Khan Welcomes Idea Of Lord Ram's Statue, Says Should Be Taller Than Statue Of Unity

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to announce a 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan supported the idea.

Khan asserted that Lord Ram's statue, which is likely to be built near the Sarayu river in the temple town, should be constructed taller than the recently-inaugurated 182-meter Sardar Vallabhai Patel's statue.



He said, "Why did this thought not occur at the time of building the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel? Why would anybody oppose (the building of Lord Ram's statue)? I would want an even taller statue of Lord Ram in Rampur."



The announcement in this regard will be made during the Deepawali festivities to be organised the next week when Adityanath will be in Ayodhya.



Reportedly, saints in Ayodhya have been pressing for construction of a statue of Lord Ram similar to that of Statue of Unity.

A 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, believed to be the tallest in the world, and said it will be a reminder about the courage of a man who thwarted efforts to disintegrate India was built on Sadhu Bet Island on Narmada river.

The statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies)