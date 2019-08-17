﻿
Yamaha Confirms 10 to 15 per cent price hike on BS6 vehicles

The new emission norms will result in a significant price hike across the Japanese brand’s portfolio

17 August 2019
2019 has been a rather slow year when it comes to new product introductions in the two-wheeler segment. This is kind of understandable as manufacturers have been focusing their attention in scaling up their existing motorcycles and scooters to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. While some BS6-ready products have already been introduced, not a single BS6-compliant two-wheeler has been launched in India yet.

However, Yamaha today made an announcement that it will be commencing manufacturing of BS6-compliant motorcycles by November and BS6-compliant scooters from January 2020. Going by this statement we can expect the first lot of BS6 Yamaha bikes to go on sale by December 2019 while the BS6-compliant scooters will be made available for sale come February 2020.

What is worrying for two-wheeler buyers is the fact that Yamaha officials also confirmed that prices for its products will witness a hike between 10 and 15 per cent depending upon the product. To improve safety, the Japanese brand will also be equipping some of its two-wheelers with a ‘side stand switch’ which will prevent the two-wheeler from starting until the side stand has been withdrawn completely. As you can see, while BS6 will indeed help in reducing emissions, the reduction in pollution will come at a cost for buyers.

Price list (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi):

