Which 125cc Bike To Buy: Bajaj Pulsar 125, KTM 125 Duke & More

The 125cc segment has recently seen new motorcycles being introduced. New additions like the KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 cater to the enthusiast while ones like the Bajaj Discover and Honda Shine cater to the commuter crowd. Then there are bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Hero Glamour that offer a mix of premiumness and practicality. We explain the strengths and weaknesses of these bikes and decode which one is for you.

KTM RC 125 (Rs 1.47 Lakh):

Let's start with the most expensive 125cc motorcycle in India. This baby sports bike is dressed like the larger RC 200 and RC 390 but gets a smaller 125cc heart. However, this motor receives liquid cooling and offers 14.9PS and 12Nm of torque. It also gets a trellis frame, high-spec WP upside-down forks and monoshock, discs on both ends with a front ByBre radially mounted caliper and fat MRF radial tyres. Like other RC models, the RC 125 tp possesses sharp handling and is a hoot to ride around the track. It’s sporty riding position however is uncomfortable in traffic situations. The KTM RC 125 is the 125cc bike to go for if you want a fantastic handler with a novice-friendly motor.

KTM 125 Duke (Rs 1.30 Lakh):

This one offers similar dynamics to the RC 125 only that it has upright ergonomics. Styling is similar to the 200 Duke while features and underpinnings are shared with the RC 125 and larger 200 Duke as well. Its 124.7cc motor is shared with the RC 125 so performance is sprightly. The 125 Duke is the quickest 124cc motorcycle in India. The KTM 125 Duke is a better sporty alternative than the RC 125 if you plan to spend most of your time in the city and want comfier ergonomics.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 (RS 66,618):

Bajaj Recently launched a 125cc derivative of its Pulsar range called the Pulsar 125 Neon. The new bike shares its bodywork, features and underpinnings with the larger Pulsar 150 Neon. (Know all about the new Pulsar 125 here). It gets a new 124.4cc air-cooled motor that delivers 12PS and 11Nm. That makes the Pulsar 125 the most powerful 125cc air-cooled bike you can buy in India. The Pulsar 125 is the one to go for if you are looking for a sporty motorcycle but do not want to pay the extra premium for the KTM 125’s.

Hero Glamour 125 FI (Rs 69,950):

The Glamour is a premium 125cc offering from Hero.Itis a good looking motorcycle and thanks to its big body panels, looks larger than your regular 125cc motorcycles. The Glamour is the only 125cc bike under Rs 1 lakh to get a fuel-injected motor. Its 124.7cc motor delivers 11.6PS and 11Nm. The Glamour feels quick at low speeds and offers good refinement. While its humble underpinnings are not sporty, they offer a composed ride. The Glamour makes sense if you are looking for a premium commuter with a refined and peppy motor.

Honda Shine/Shine SP (Rs 63,627/ Rs 68,938):

The Honda Shine has been around for a while and for the past many years it has been the segment leader. The CB Shine might have a dated design and miss out on a few features but it impresses with its quality and feels built to last. 124.cc motor with its 10.3PS and 10.3Nm might feel low on power but offers good grunt at low speeds. You also have a sportier Shine SP variant which gets a 5-speed gearbox for better performance on the highway . Buy the Honda Shine if you want a no-frills 125cc commuter but do not want to compromise on that premium feel and reliability.

Bajaj Discover 125 (Rs 62,253):

For the asking price, the Discover 125 gets some nifty features like LED DRL’s and semi-digital instrument console. Other features includes a front disc brake and gas-charged rear shock absorbers for a comfortable ride. It's 124.5cc motor delivers 11PS and 11Nm and is quick to rev. Go for the Bajaj Discover 125 if you want a 125cc motorcycle that offers fantastic value and good features.

