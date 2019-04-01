VW T-Cross SUV Scores 5-Star Rating In Latin NCAP Tests

Volkswagen T-Cross achieved five stars for adult and child occupant protection.

Brazil-spec T-Cross gets 6 airbags as standard with ESC.

Also won Advanced Award for pedestrian protection and multi-collision braking technology.

Expected to launch in India by 2020, albeit with a slight change in cosmetics.

The Volkswagen T-Cross compact SUV has passed the Latin NCAP crash tests with flying colours. Made in Brazil, the T-Cross achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

In the Brazil-spec, the Volkswagen T-Cross is equipped with six airbags (dual front, side-front and side-curtain) as standard with electronic stability control as well. Based on the German manufacturer’s new MQB A0 platform, it did well in all three crash tests - front, side and side pole impact. It offers adequate chest protection and good protection to the arms, legs and head of the driver in the front impact test. For the passenger, protection was good all around.

The T-Cross scored five stars not only for adult occupant protection but for child occupant protection as well thanks to child seat anchorages thaat facilitate the installation of Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for older children seated facing backwards. These anchors could equip all major CRS brands tested by Latin NCAP, which helped it secure the five star safety rating.

Volkswagen’s T-Cross also won the Latin NCAP Advanced Award for its pedestrian protection and multi-collision braking technology. The latter brings the car to a halt if it is still moving after a collision, to avoid further accidents. These safety rating accolades for Volkswagen’s smallest compact SUV are good news for the T-Cross worldwide as well.

The T-Cross is expected to be launched in India by 2020 alongside the Skoda Kamiq once the MQB A0 platform is localised next year. It will look different to the Brazil-spec model.

Source: cardekho.com