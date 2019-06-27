Volkswagen Polo Available With No Down Payment & Maintenance Cost, But There’s A Catch

Scheduled maintenance, road tax, insurance and other ownership-related expenses will be taken care of by VW and Zoomcar.

Only the Trendline petrol variant of the Volkswagen Polo is available under this subscription service.

Polo Trendline petrol is currently priced at Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Zoomcar in association with Volkswagen India is offering the Polo hatchback on a subscription basis across select cities. Under this, subscribers can drive away with a brand new Polo by paying a monthly subscription fee while Volkswagen and Zoomcar will take care of the down payment, maintenance and the insurance during that period. The minimum subscription period starts at six months and maxes out at three years. Neither Zoomcar nor VW have confirmed if the Polo GT is covered by the initiative. However, the ZAP website lists only the Polo Trendline petrol variant which is powered by a 1.0-litre engine that produces 76PS and 95Nm of torque.

This tailor-made initiative will free users from the long and arduous process of buying a new car. Buyers who frequently change cars or don’t stay in the same city for long also stand to benefit from this no-frill agreement. Currently, the VW Polo is sold in a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine with prices ranging between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

For more details, check out Volkswagen’s official press release.

Press Release:

The subscription-based model offers young, urban customers the power of choice, convenience, flexibility and enhanced accessibility to a host of products

Under this partnership, Volkswagen will offer Zoomcar customized financial, maintenance and repair services (4EVER Care)

Through this association, Volkswagen Polo cars will now be available under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model across key cities in India

Mumbai: Broadening the spectrum of shared mobility in India, Volkswagen partners with India’s largest self-drive, shared mobility platform Zoomcar. Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, potential customers can now subscribe to a Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee, in addition to host of other benefits.

As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, consumers are gradually moving towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility business by the year 2030. This is likely to occur owing to the country’s growing skilled workforce followed by increasing urbanization, rise in living standards and enhanced disposable income that have been significant growth drivers of this sector.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Managing Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through this partnership with Zoomcar, Volkswagen India enters into shared mobility and subscription services. As a brand, world over, we intend to transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models growth, offer convenience and heightened customer satisfaction. We’re delighted to offer our best-selling carline – Volkswagen Polo through this channel, which enables prospective customers the accessibility to a premium, safe and fun-to-drive hatch.”

Speaking on this partnership, Aashish Deshpande, MD & CEO, Volkswagen Finance India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The partnership is a step towards the evolution of the consumer buying behavior to a fast paced shared mobility market.” Volkswagen and Zoomcar intend to deepen this partnership by offering other vehicles from their existing product portfolio in the future. Within this partnership, Volkswagen will offer Zoomcar customized financial, maintenance and repair services (4EVER Care) that will enhance the overall subscription experience.

