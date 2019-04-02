Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento Black & White Edition Launched

Polo and Ameo Black & White Edition are based on the Highline Plus variant.

Vento Black & White Edition is based on the Highline variant.

Polo and Vento available gets two paint options - black and white.

The Ameo is only available in white.

Volkswagen has launched yet another limited edition version of its cars - the Polo, Vento and the Ameo. Called the Black & White Edition, the limited-run models feature cosmetic updates and are available at no extra cost. Where the Vento Black & White Edition is based on the second-to-top Highline variant, the Black & White Edition of the other two cars are based on the top-spec Highline Plus variant. The prices of the Black & White Edition cars are as follows:

*All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Black & White Edition cars:

Body Decals

‘Black & White’ leatherette seat cover

Roof edge spoiler (Polo)

Rear trunk spoiler (Ameo and Vento)

16-inch alloys

Black painted roof and ORVMs

Chrome ‘Black & White’ badge on the front fender.

New ‘Deep Black’ body colour (only on the Polo and Vento).

Other features offered on the Black & White Edition cars are similar to the variants they are based on. Dual front airbags, ABS, hill hold and ESP (AT only), auto AC, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM, rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Volkswagen Connect are some of the key features that these cars pack. In addition to these, the Ameo B&W Edition also gets a reverse parking camera.

Mechanically, the Black & White Edition cars are similar to their standard versions. The Polo is available with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 76PS of power and 95Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel unit that churns out 90PS and 230Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed MT.

The Ameo also shares its powertrain options with the Polo. However, in the Ameo, the diesel engine puts out 110PS and 250Nm and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.

The Vento, on the other hand, is available with three powertrain options. A 1.6-litre petrol engine that produces 105PS and 153Nm with a 5-speed MT, a 1.2-litre TSI petrol that put out 105PS and 175Nm with a 7-speed DSG, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit that makes 110PS and 250Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

