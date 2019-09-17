﻿
Volkswagen ID.3 In Pics: Exteriors, Interiors And More

The ID.3 all-electric hatchback will have a range of 550km and go on sale next year

17 September 2019
2019-09-17T12:30:16+0530

With the shift to electric vehicles gaining momentum all over the globe, Volkswagen has unveiled an electric vehicle named the ID.3. It will be offered with three battery options: 45kWh, 58kWh and 77kWh, with an estimated range of 330km, 420km and 550km respectively. The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.

Here is a detailed look at the ID.3:

The ID.3 is based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform that will underpin all future EVs from the carmaker until 2025.

The ID.3 gets a specialised front grille that helps improve the aerodynamics of the car. It also flaunts a chrome strip running across the grille with the brand’s logo located in the centre.

Volkswagen is offering matrix LED headlights from the mid-spec variant of the ID.3.

The rear of the ID.3 looks futuristic yet quite conventional at the same time and resembles that of a Golf.

Another interesting aspect of the design is the star-shaped styling of the alloy wheels, which looks quite unconventional and unique.

The ID.3 gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the top-spec variant. The hatchback also comes with a Beats sound system.

Another highlight of the car is the digital instrument cluster that offers valuable information to the driver like turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, and more.

Volkswagen has added quirky styling details to the brake and accelerator pedals of the car.

The ID.3 is a proper five seater and even gets an adjustable headrest for the middle passenger.

With a 100kW fast-charging output, the ID.3 can gain a range of up to 290km in under 30 minutes.

Source: cardekho.com

