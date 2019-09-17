Volkswagen ID.3 In Pics: Exteriors, Interiors And More

With the shift to electric vehicles gaining momentum all over the globe, Volkswagen has unveiled an electric vehicle named the ID.3. It will be offered with three battery options: 45kWh, 58kWh and 77kWh, with an estimated range of 330km, 420km and 550km respectively. The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.

Here is a detailed look at the ID.3:

The ID.3 is based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform that will underpin all future EVs from the carmaker until 2025.

The ID.3 gets a specialised front grille that helps improve the aerodynamics of the car. It also flaunts a chrome strip running across the grille with the brand’s logo located in the centre.

Volkswagen is offering matrix LED headlights from the mid-spec variant of the ID.3.

The rear of the ID.3 looks futuristic yet quite conventional at the same time and resembles that of a Golf.

Another interesting aspect of the design is the star-shaped styling of the alloy wheels, which looks quite unconventional and unique.

The ID.3 gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the top-spec variant. The hatchback also comes with a Beats sound system.

Another highlight of the car is the digital instrument cluster that offers valuable information to the driver like turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, and more.

Volkswagen has added quirky styling details to the brake and accelerator pedals of the car.

The ID.3 is a proper five seater and even gets an adjustable headrest for the middle passenger.

With a 100kW fast-charging output, the ID.3 can gain a range of up to 290km in under 30 minutes.

Source: cardekho.com