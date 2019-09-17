﻿
Vespa, Aprilia Scooters Get A Price Hike

While Vespa models are now around Rs 1,078 to Rs 1,798 more expensive than before, Aprilia has increased prices by around Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,277

17 September 2019
Vespa and Aprilia have increased the prices of their entire model lineup. While Vespa models are now around Rs 1,098 to Rs 1,798 more expensive than before, Aprilia scooters are now Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,277 dearer compared to the older price. This is not the first time that Piaggio has revised the prices of its two-wheelers. Here’s how much you’ll need to shell out from now:

(all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Aprilia and Vespa scooters have always been on the premium end of the spectrum. A few months ago, both companies increased prices of their scooters due to the addition of new safety features to conform with new rules. Expect these scooters to get yet another price hike in the coming months when they are updated to meet new emission norms, which will come into effect starting April next year.

Source: zigwheels.com

