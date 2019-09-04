Toyota Yaris Gets More Affordable, Now Starts At Rs 8.65 Lakh

Toyota Yaris gets new Optional variants for J, G and V trim levels.

New entry-spec variant comes with 3 airbags only, compared to 7 airbags being offered as standard earlier.

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.

Yaris also gets dual tone exterior and new diamond-cut alloys.

Toyota Yaris now priced between Rs 8.65 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The compact sedan offering from Toyota has been struggling to register competitive sales figures for the past few months. Now, the Yaris has been updated with a reshuffled variant list and refreshed aesthetics, as well as a lower starting price of Rs 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

It is still offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 107PS and 140Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. The Toyota Yaris gets three new variants in addition to the existing four variants in the lineup.

Here’s the full price-wise (ex-showroom, pan-India) variant list of the Yaris:

The Yaris’ entry point has come down to Rs 8.65 lakh from Rs 9.29 lakh, a drop of Rs 64,000.

The new J & G Optional variants are more affordable than the regular J & G variants.

Being equipped with 3 airbags (driver, front passenger and driver knee) as standard instead of 7 is part of the cost cutting.

Higher variants of the Yaris also get safety features such as front parking sensors, up to 7 airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist, reverse camera and front and rear fog lamps.

The new dual-tone exterior paint option, gloss-black front grille and ORVMs, and new diamond cut alloys are only available with new V Optional trim.

The dual-tone Yaris is available in four colour options: Wildfire Red, Grey Metallic, Super White and Silver Metallic.

The V Optional variant comes with leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, previously limited to the top-spec VX variant.

Unlike the J Optional and G Optional variants, the V Optional is pricier than the regular V-grade trim while filling the price gap till the top-spec VX variant.

Yaris continues to be offered with features like tyre pressure monitoring system, roof-mounted AC vents for rear passengers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display and cruise control amongst others.

New accessory package for J & G optional variants comes with front splitter, rear bumper spoiler, bootlid garnish, side moulding, centre console box, mood lighting, leather seat covers.

The Yaris’ infotainment system still doesn’t get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but these are available as an extra on the J & G optional variants.

The reduced pricing with the new Optional variants should help the Toyota Yaris in its fight against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Ciaz. Here’s how it compares to the petrol variants of its competitors in prices:

