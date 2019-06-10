Toyota Glanza: Variants and Features Detailed

Toyota has launched the Glanza with prices starting at Rs 7.22 lakh and topping out at Rs 8.90 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in two variants: G and V. The Toyota Glanza can be had with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre K12B petrol along with a 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine.

Colour Options

Insta Blue

Enticing Silver

Sportin Red

Cafe White

Gaming Grey

Standard Safety Kit

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Seatbelt with pretensioners and load limiters

ISOFIX anchorages

4 Rear Parking Sensors

Seatbelt reminder

High speed warning

Electrochromatic IRVM

Front fog lamps

Rear wiper with washer and wiper

Anti-pinch driver window

Speed sensing auto door locks

High speed alert

Central locking

Introductory Price list

Toyota Glanza G

Exteriors: LED projector headlamps with light guides, LED rear combination lamp, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome grille, body coloured ORVMs and door handles, electrically folding ORVM with turn indicators and roof antenna.

Interiors: Chrome inside door handles and parking brake tip, front center armrest with storage, luggage bay lamp, dual tone fabric seat and door trim, silver interior accents, glovebox illumination, all power windows with driver side illumination, front and rear bottle door holders, parcel shelf, front and rear adjustable headrests.

Convenience: Push button start/stop, electric power steering, tilt and telescopic steering wheels, climate control, co-driver sunvisor with vanity mirror, 60:40 rear seat split, remote keyless entry.

Instrument cluster: Battery information, idle start/stop, brake energy regeneration only in the Smart Hybrid MT version.

Audio: 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with USB, AUX, Bluetooth, four speakers with two tweeters and steering-mounted audio and telephony controls.

Toyota Glanza V

Exteriors: Daytime running lamps, UV protect glass, auto headlamps with follow me home function, LED tail lamps with light guide.

Interiors: Leather wrap steering wheel, driver sunvisor with vanity mirror and lamp

Safety: Reverse parking camera with display.

