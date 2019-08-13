Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & More

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Hyundai made things official this week by introducing the third-gen Grand i10 called the Nios. Bookings for the Maruti Swift-rival are underway and we also have the engine, specifications, colours and variant details.

Nissan Kicks: Amidst rising competition in its segment, the Nissan Kicks has received a much more accessible base- as well as top-spec diesel variant. With a sub-Rs 10 lakh price tag, the new base-spec variant could turn out to be a pretty sweet deal after all. Here’s what it gets.

Kia Seltos Compared: After a long wait, we have finally put the Kia Seltos against its major rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and Maruti S-Cross. How well does it fend off the competition on paper? Here’s the answer.

Maruti Ertiga XL6: Maruti has finally begun accepting bookings for the premium version of the XL6. Will it get both the petrol and diesel engines from the Ertiga and how much of a premium will it command over the latter? Answers here.

Kia Seltos First Drive: The Kia Seltos looks good, impresses with its feature list and takes the cake with its multiple engine and transmission combinations. But all that means nothing if it doesn’t deliver the goods in the real world. So does it? Read our first drive report to find out.

Source: cardekho.com