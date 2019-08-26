Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: Yamaha XSR155 Unveiled, 250cc Benellis Incoming, Yezdi Website Goes Live, And More

This week’s been all about neo-retro motorcycles. From Yamaha introducing the baby XSR model to Indian Motorcycles launching its flat tracker for the road, the FTR 1200, to the possibility of an Indian motorcycling icon that is Yezdi being reborn, this week has been slightly old-school here at ZigWheels.com. But that’s not all. So keep reading to know more:

Yamaha Goes Retro With XSR 155

Yamaha introduced the youngest member of the XSR family, the XSR 155, in Thailand. And boy has it made us giddy with excitement. Based on the MT-15, the XSR 155 offers the same dynamics as the naked motorcycle, albeit in the garb of a retro roadster. More details on the smallest XSR in our report here.

Yezdi Instagram Goes Live, Starts Selling Apparel

Old-school motorcyclists will remember the Yezdi name quite fondly as motorcycles from the iconic Indian brand were quite popular in the 1970s and 80s. Now owned by Classic Legends, the brand could soon be revived much like Jawa. Social media accounts and the official website went live this past week while commemorative Yezdi merchandise has gone on sale too. New Yezdis on the anvil? Find out here.

Indian Motorcycles Brings Its Mad Flat Tracker, the FTR 1200, To India

Indian Motorcycles has finally brought its mad FTR 1200 to our shores. The youthful motorcycle is based on its AMA flat-track championship winning FTR750 race bike. With prices starting from Rs 14.99 lakh for the base model, the FTR 1200 buyer is surely going to be one mad nutter. If this fits your description, then read our report to know more about the bike.

Inbound: Two New Quarter-litre Benelli Bikes

In a recent interview with Benelli India’s top boss, Vikas Jhabakh, we came to know that the Italian bike maker is planning to launch two new 250cc motorcycles in the country pretty soon. Given that it already has the TRK 251 and the Leoncino 250 in its international portfolio, we are pretty sure that these two will be the products arriving on our shores soon. But there’s something more to this story, more of which you can read here.

Emflux To Launch Two New Naked Electric Superbikes

While we wait patiently for the arrival of the One sportbike, performance electric bike maker Emflux has teased the possibility of two more electric bikes. Called the Two and Two Plus, these bikes will be performance-oriented naked motorcycles derived from the One sportbike. They boast of impressive figures as well. More details on the upcoming electrifying experience here.

