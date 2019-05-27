Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: Bajaj Scooter Spied, Suzuki Gixxer SF Siblings Launched, Harley-Davidson To Launch Sub-500cc Motorcycle & More!

There was a lot more to the week than just Suzuki making headlines with the launch of the Gixxer siblings and its future plans. Bajaj seems to be going the electric way while Harley intends to launch a sub-500cc bike by 2020. In case you were too caught up with work, we’ve compiled a list of top five news stories that transpired during the week.

Suzuki Launches Gixxer SF Siblings:

The Japanese bikemaker re-entered the quarter-litre motorcycle segment with the all-new Gixxer SF 250. The bike brings with it an all-new motor, better styling and features that’ll help it compete against its rivals. On the other hand, the 2019 Gixxer SF shares its design language with its elder sibling, the SF 250, but retains the mechanicals of the previous-gen Gixxer SF-Fi. Click on the above links for more information.

Incoming: Suzuki Gixxer 250 & 2019 Gixxer!

Well, of course, it’s only fair to bring in street fighters if the full-faired Gixxer SF’ are already here, isn’t it? Reportedly, both these Suzuki bikes will feature an all-new design and share the same underpinnings as their faired counterparts. Head here for more information.

Mystery Bajaj Scooter Spied Testing:

The electric revolution is upon us, and Bajaj could be one of the first big manufacturers to take the leap of faith. The spied scooter seems to be a descendant of the Bajaj Chetak, however, in a modern form. Though the brand has wrapped the scooter in layers of camouflage there are a couple of details that hint towards an electric scooter that could compete against its IC powered rivals like the Honda Activa 5G and the TVS Jupiter. Intrigued to discover what the brand has in store? Here’s everything you need to know.

Harley-Davidson To Launch Sub-500cc Motorcycle In 2020:

Harley-Davidson confirmed that it’s working on a new sub-500cc bike which will be launched as soon as next year. Aside from this, Harley-Davidson is currently looking for an Indian partner to help locally produce these bikes and reduce manufacturing costs, much like KTM and BMW. More details available here.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Pricing To Be Announced:

The iconic British bikemaker is all set to launch the Scrambler 1200 XC in India. It’s essentially a more hardcore off-road version of the Street Scrambler with long travel suspension, large spoked wheels and dual-purpose tyres. Besides this, the bike features a TFT instrument console, complex electronic aids LED lights at both ends and much more! Here’s a detailed lowdown on what the soon-to-be-launched Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC has to offer.

Source: zigwheels.com