The Monster Goes Dark

Changes on the Monster 1200 S Black On Black are restricted to just the graphics.

The 1198cc Testastretta 11° engine makes the same 147PS and 124Nm as before.

Sadly, this big Monster is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon.

Ducati has taken the wraps off a new edition of the Monster 1200 S called the ‘Black On Black.’ Yes, the name might sound a bit strange but Ducati has played around with the colour black by finishing certain parts in a glossy shade while other panels get a matte finish. There’s even a dash of red on the alloy rims.

Apart from these small graphic updates, there are no changes to the overall Monster 1200 S. Powering this version of the Monster is a 1198cc Testastretta 11° L-twin motor that pumps out 147PS and 124Nm. This comes equipped with electronic aids found on most Ducatis. Sadly, the EVO package is missing. The bling that you see on the bike is thanks to Swedish suspension maker, Ohlins, as this Monster 1200 S uses fully-adjustable units at either ends. Plus, for brilliant stopping power, you also get top-drawer Brembo M50 monobloc calipers.

The Monster 1200 was never revived in India after the arrival of BS4 norms and it looks unlikely that we might see this Monster again in India. What we still do get is the Monster 821 and the Monster 797.

Source: zigwheels.com