Tata Tigor Gets New Automatic Variants

Tigor AMT now available in XMA and XZA+ variant.

Older XZA variant has been discontinued.

Prices range from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

AMT commands a premium of Rs 44,000 over the corresponding MT variant.

Features list remains unchanged.

The Tata Tigor AMT has undergone a variant shuffle and is now available in two petrol variants - XMA and the top-spec XZA+. Below are the ex-showroom Delhi prices of the new AMT variants and the premium they command over corresponding MT variants.

Earlier, the Tata Tigor was available with an AMT only in the XZ variant which has now been discontinued. The Tata Tigor AMT is powered by an 85PS/114Nm 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine option is also available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

For further details, here’s Tata’s official statement:

Press Release:

Tata Motors strengthens brand Tigor with Automatic (AMT) variants

-Introduces Tigor XMA and Tigor XZA+-

Mumbai, June 17, 2019 – Tata Motors today announced the introduction of two new Automatic (AMT) variants to its Tigor range - the XMA and the XZA+. These two new trims, stacked with premium features and effortless mobility of an Automatic will carry forward the style quotient of the Tigor. The XMA and XZA+ will be priced INR. 6.39 Lakhs and INR 7.24 Lakhs, (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Commenting on the expansion of the Tigor range, Mr. S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said “In a constant effort to maintain our growth momentum, we continuously introduce advanced technologies in our products, fill white spaces and offer exciting product interventions to meet the growing aspirations of our customers. This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening our automatic portfolio. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the perfect combination of practicality and convenience these new additions have to offer.”

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and will be available in all the colours the Tigor is currently offered in – Egyptian Blue, Roman Silver, Espresso Brown, Berry Red, Pearlescent White and Titanium Grey.

The XZA+ will be the Automatic (AMT) offering on the top manual trim - XZ+ and will boast of attractive features like the 17.78cm (7 inch) touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an 8 speaker sound system by Harman. The exterior will feature 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and auto-fold ORVMs with integrated LEDs, which will complement the superior exterior design elements such as the break-free coupe-like roofline and dual chamber projector headlamps with sparkling chrome finish. With its competitive pricing and exceptional value, the XMA variant of the Tigor is set to attract new customers and should set itself apart as the most attractively priced automatic sedan in the market.

Both variants offer driving modes, a Harman tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, foldable rear armrest with cupholders, 24 intelligently designed utility spaces for storage. They also come loaded with safety features like Dual Airbags, Anti-lock brakes, Electronic brake-force distribution, Corner Stability Control, reverse parking sensors, speed dependent automatic door locking and engine immobilizer.

Features like the anti-stall and crawl functions, provides much needed respite in stop-go traffic and during tight parking maneuvers, making these variants convenient to drive, particularly on city roads. The anti-stall function prevents the car from stalling on sudden braking and helps the gearbox quickly downshift, ensuring that the vehicle has sufficient torque.

Launched in March 2017, the Tigor range has maintained a very active lifecycle with multiple evolutions, with the latest one being the introduction of the brand new range in October last year to provide its customers with the latest in comfort and technology. The new generation Tigor carries over the much acclaimed 1.2L Revotron petrol and the 1.05L Revotorq diesel powertrains. The new model also comes equipped with a fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with uniform cooling all around the cabin, a boot space of 419 ltrs with wide and clear opening using an innovative 4 bar mechanism and 24 intelligent spaces for carrying a lot more on the move.

Source: cardekho.com