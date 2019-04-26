Tata Tiago, Tigor Infotainment System Gets Apple CarPlay

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment was introduced in 2018 on top-spec XZ+ variants of both cars.

It now gets Apple CarPlay compatibility as well; only had Android Auto till now.

This feature update is expected on 2019 Hexa too.

Existing customers of the XZ+ variants can get their systems updated at Tata dealerships.

When the updated Tata Tigor was launched last year, it received a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit too. It was then added on the new top-spec XZ+ variant of the Tiago as well, but only featured Android Auto compatibility at launch. And now, Tata has updated the system with Apple CarPlay connectivity as well for both the cars.

Existing owners of these models can get their infotainment units updated with Apple CarPlay compatibility at their nearest Tata showrooms. This was a necessary update for the Tata hatchback and sub-compact sedan as segment rivals also offer both the connectivity options with their infotainment systems.

The Apple CarPlay functionality update is limited only to the XZ+ variant of the Tiago and Tigor. And while the Tiago XZ+ is priced between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 6.56 lakh, depending upon the choice of engine and roof colour, prices for the Tigor XZ+ range from Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh for the petrol and diesel options respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata is also likely to update other models equipped with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay as well. The Tata Hexa, which recently received this touchscreen with the 2019 model year updates, could be the first in line. Tata could also roll out a similar update for existing Hexa owners as well.

The performance-oriented JTP variants of the Tiago and Tigor feature the older 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that doesn’t feature Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Source: cardekho.com