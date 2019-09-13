Tata Nexon Kraz Limited Edition Launched At Rs 7.57 Lakh

Tata has launched a new Nexon Kraz edition to mark the sub-4 metre SUVs 1 lakh unit sales milestone.

The manual variant of the Nexon Kraz is priced at Rs 7.57 lakh while the Kraz+ AMT variant goes for Rs 8.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Nexon Kraz comes with a black body colour and a silver roof for a dual-tone effect.

Tangerine coloured ORVMs, grille inserts and wheel accents make up the cosmetic updates on the outside. It also gets a ‘Kraz’ badge on the boot as well.

On the inside, the seats get tangerine accents, contrast stitching, and AC vent surrounds.

Piano black finish on the doors and steering accents make up the rest of the changes.

Here’s the full release from the manufacturer:

Press Release

Mumbai, September 9, 2019: Tata Motors today, announced the launch of an all-new limited edition Nexon KRAZ (pronounced as craze, /kreiz/), to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon brand. This is the second limited edition of Nexon, which comes after the resounding success of the earlier KRAZ edition, launched last year. In this new avatar, the Nexon KRAZ gets brilliant Tangerine color highlights on both exteriors and interiors. The exciting color combination of the new KRAZ is surely going to attract the young, modern and enthusiastic customers of today. The new limited edition will be offered in two versions – the KRAZ (Manual) and KRAZ+ (AMT), available at a Rs. 7.57 lakh and Rs.8.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

With sporty-looking exteriors and spunky interiors, the new Nexon KRAZ comes with 10 styling highlights that will set the pulse racing:

Commenting on the introduction of the latest edition of the Nexon KRAZ, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We have always been very proud of the Nexon and since its inception, it has been appreciated by customers and the media alike. We are delighted to have rolled out more than 100,000 Nexons, as it continues to excite customers and retains its status as one of the most appealing cars on Indian roads. Last year, the limited edition Nexon KRAZ became one of our most desirable products, and this year, we are delighted to announce its return with a sportier and trendier second edition. We are confident that the new KRAZ will attract a lot of young customers during the festive season this year.”

The Nexon KRAZ comes powered with 110PS Turbocharged engines – 1.5L Revotorq (diesel engine) and 1.2L Revotron (petrol engine) mated with a 6-speed Manual/AMT transmission. It is equipped with Multi-Drive modes, delivering a versatile driving performance ranging from efficient cruising on highways in Eco mode, to managing traffic in the City mode to providing an adrenalin pump in the Sport mode. With best in class ground clearance of 209mm, the car also offers world-class safety along with absolute comfort and entertainment. Additionally, the limited edition Nexon comes equipped with a 4-speaker infotainment by Harman, Bluetooth and steering mounted controls, reverse parking sensors, a multi-utility glovebox and a central console for organized storage.

Tata Nexon is the only car in India to have a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP and is thereby India’s Safest Car.

Source: cardekho.com