Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: In Pictures

After weeks of anticipation and a bunch of spy images, Suzuki has finally launched the Gixxer SF 250 in India. Priced at Rs 1.7 lakh, the full-faired bike finds itself smack in between its rivals such as the Honda CBR250R and the Yamaha Fazer-25. To put things into perspective, it undercuts the Honda CBR250R by around Rs 24,000 but commands a premium of Rs 27,000 over the Yamaha Fazer-25. Here’s a closer look at the all-new Gixxer SF 250 specially developed for the Indian market.
- Suzuki’s quarter-litre sportbike gets an all-new design and looks almost identical to its younger sibling, the Gixxer SF.
- The bike features a new full-LED headlight and an LED tail light.
- Its windscreen, although small, should deflect some amount of wind blast.
- It features a twin-exit exhaust much like its younger sibling. However, the exhaust tip receives a different design treatment.
- Its new digital instrument console gets a blue backlit display compared to the 2019 Gixxer SF 150 which gets a white backlit console. Moreover, the readouts are a lot more legible as opposed to the instrument console available on the previous-gen Gixxer SF 150.
- Notably, the switchgear has been carried over from the previous-gen Gixxer SF 150 to keep costs in check.
- The bike is powered by an all-new 249cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a unique oil-cooling system. It’s been tuned to dish out 26.5PS at 9000rpm and 22.6Nm at 7500rpm.
- Suzuki also claims a fuel-efficiency of 38.5kmpl for the Gixxer SF 250.
- The Gixxer SF 250 comes with split seats which seem well-cushioned.
- The bike features tall clip-on handlebars and mid-set footpegs for a comfortable riding posture.
- A seat height of 800mm should be apt for average-sized riders.
- The Gixxer Sf 250’s suspension setup comprises of a beefy telescopic fork and a monoshock.
- Anchoring the bike are disc brakes on both ends aided by dual-channel ABS, which comes as standard.
- Its 17-inch alloy wheels come shod in MRF Revz C 120/70-section front and 150/80-section rear radial tyres.
- Interestingly, the Gixxer SF 250’s swingarm is 5mm longer than the Gixxer SF 150, which should improve stability at high speeds.
- It also weighs in at just 161kg, which is a whole 6kg lighter than its rival, the Honda CBR250R!
- In terms of colour options, the Gixxer 250 is offered in two shades - grey and black.
