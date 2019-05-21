Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: In Pictures

After weeks of anticipation and a bunch of spy images, Suzuki has finally launched the Gixxer SF 250 in India. Priced at Rs 1.7 lakh, the full-faired bike finds itself smack in between its rivals such as the Honda CBR250R and the Yamaha Fazer-25. To put things into perspective, it undercuts the Honda CBR250R by around Rs 24,000 but commands a premium of Rs 27,000 over the Yamaha Fazer-25. Here’s a closer look at the all-new Gixxer SF 250 specially developed for the Indian market.

Suzuki’s quarter-litre sportbike gets an all-new design and looks almost identical to its younger sibling, the Gixxer SF.

The bike features a new full-LED headlight and an LED tail light.

Its windscreen, although small, should deflect some amount of wind blast.

It features a twin-exit exhaust much like its younger sibling. However, the exhaust tip receives a different design treatment.

Its new digital instrument console gets a blue backlit display compared to the 2019 Gixxer SF 150 which gets a white backlit console. Moreover, the readouts are a lot more legible as opposed to the instrument console available on the previous-gen Gixxer SF 150.

Notably, the switchgear has been carried over from the previous-gen Gixxer SF 150 to keep costs in check.

The bike is powered by an all-new 249cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a unique oil-cooling system. It’s been tuned to dish out 26.5PS at 9000rpm and 22.6Nm at 7500rpm.

Suzuki also claims a fuel-efficiency of 38.5kmpl for the Gixxer SF 250.

The Gixxer SF 250 comes with split seats which seem well-cushioned.

The bike features tall clip-on handlebars and mid-set footpegs for a comfortable riding posture.

A seat height of 800mm should be apt for average-sized riders.

The Gixxer Sf 250’s suspension setup comprises of a beefy telescopic fork and a monoshock.

Anchoring the bike are disc brakes on both ends aided by dual-channel ABS, which comes as standard.

Its 17-inch alloy wheels come shod in MRF Revz C 120/70-section front and 150/80-section rear radial tyres.

Interestingly, the Gixxer SF 250’s swingarm is 5mm longer than the Gixxer SF 150, which should improve stability at high speeds.

It also weighs in at just 161kg, which is a whole 6kg lighter than its rival, the Honda CBR250R!

In terms of colour options, the Gixxer 250 is offered in two shades - grey and black.

Source: zigwheels.com