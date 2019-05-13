Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Engine Specs Out, Will Produce 26.5PS!

Gixxer SF 250 will be the most powerful Suzuki bike built in India.

The new motor is rated at 26.5PS and 22.6Nm of torque.

It will be positioned between the Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR250R.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is among the most highly anticipated motorcycles of 2019 and with just more than a week remaining for its official launch, details of the bike have been leaked. The new Suzuki motorcycle will be christened the Gixxer SF 250, and as the name suggests, is a fully faired offering. Powering the motorcycle is an air/oil-cooled, 249cc single-cylinder motor developing 26.5PS and 22.6Nm of torque. The new 4-valve motor is an all-new motor and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and could be the first motorcycle to be BS6 emission norm compliant. The new Gixxer SF 250’s closest rival is the Honda CBR250R, which produces 26.5PS and 22.9Nm of torque from its liquid-cooled engine. In terms of performance, we expect the Gixxer SF 250 to be slightly quicker than the Honda CBR250R as it’s 6kg lighter than the Honda offering at 161kg (kerb weight). However, we shall reserve our opinion till May 21 as we are riding the new 250cc bike at the BIC race track.

We have only one profile image of the new Suzuki bike and its designers have given the motorcycle sporty styling. The Gixxer SF 250 features a rather large fairing with the engine case being exposed and featuring a bronze finish. The headlight design seems to be inspired from the GSX-R1000 and is likely to be an LED unit. The fuel tank shape and the stubby exhaust muffler is similar to the Gixxer SF. It also gets split seats and multi-spoke alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish that add a dash of sportiness. It is likely to be equipped with an all-digital instrument console. While the new Suzuki 250cc bike gets clip-on handlebars as opposed to the single unit on the Gixxer SF, we expect the riding posture will be sporty and relaxed on similar lines as the Honda CBR250R. Seat height is relatively accessible at 800mm and ground clearance is 165mm.

While chassis details for the new Gixxer SF 250 remain a mystery, we expect it to be an all-new unit as it’s a new platform. Suspension hardware consists of telescopic forks and a monoshock unit. Stopping power is provided by disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS is standard. A major highlight of the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is its 1345mm wheelbase, which should make it a fun to ride motorcycle around corners as its rivals, the Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR250R are 15mm and 24mm longer respectively. It also runs on MRF-sourced fat-section radial tyres on both ends.

While we expected the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 to be a direct rival to the Yamaha Fazer 25, the specifications tell a different story. The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 is likely to be positioned between the Yamaha Fazer 25 and the Honda CBR250R. However, in terms of pricing it will be closer to the Honda CBR250R, which retails for Rs 1.94 lakh, so we expect the Gixxer SF 250 to be priced around Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image source: DCV

Source: zigwheels.com