Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25: Spec Comparison

Suzuki has decided to take the fight to the Yamaha FZ25 with the launch of its Gixxer 250 at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Yamaha is the more affordable option of the two by nearly Rs 25,000 but the Suzuki packs the meaner punch. Hence, is it justified to spend the extra money to get the Gixxer?

Engine:

Despite packing identical cubes, the Gixxer 250 has 5.6PS and 2.6Nm more on tap than the FZ25. As we have experienced on the Gixxer SF 250, the chunk of the drive is not focused in the mid-range, like it has on the FZ25, but there is adequate drive available throughout the rev range. The sixth cog should just help the Gixxer 250 run a bit more relaxed at moderate speeds. And when you do want to crack open the throttle, the Gixxer will enthrall you longer.

Underpinnings:

Apart from the radial rubber on the Gixxer 250, the two motorcycles are evenly matched when it comes to the components used. While the stanchions on the Suzuki might look fancy, there is no clear difference between the two bikes on paper. The chunkier tyres should just lend the Gixxer that extra bit of stability in the bends.

Dimensions:

There are fine margins separating the two machines when it comes to dimensions. You are seated slightly lower on the FZ but the Gixxer has 5mm more ground clearance. Surprisingly, the Yamaha weighs 4kg lighter than the Suzuki despite carrying two more litres of fuel on board. However, the Gixxer offers more leverage and has a shorter wheelbase. This should make it a hoot in city duties as well as on the weekends.

Prices:

By no means is spending Rs 25,000 more for the Suzuki Gixxer 250 than the Yamaha FZ25 an easy decision. While both bikes are primarily meant to be city slickers, the Gixxer offers just a little bit more in every regard. It is likely to be better on the weekend fun ride as well as on short intercity bursts. However, is spending that extra moolah is justified? We cannot say until we get our hands on both bikes for a comparison test. Stick around for more updates on the Gixxer 250!

