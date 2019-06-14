Suzuki Gixxer 250 Images Leaked Online

Images indicate that the Gixxer 250 gets a new design philosophy.

The tank extensions and sleek new headlamp look different from the 160cc Gixxer.

Expect the 249cc engine from the faired Gixxer SF 250 with its unique oil cooling system to be carried over in the naked variant.

We had earlier reported that Suzuki India is working on a naked iteration of the Gixxer SF 250. Now brochure scans of the upcoming Gixxer 250 have surfaced online. The motorcycle comes with a completely new design language, sporting a new single-piece handlebar and a sleek headlamp.

The headlamp is, in all probability, an LED unit. The instrument cluster looks similar to the one in the faired variant and gets a shift light too. In all likelihood, it will display the same set of information as the Gixxer SF 250.

Suzuki has adopted a new design philosophy for its new-gen Gixxer and Gixxer SF models, starting with the Gixxer SF 250 and the new Gixxer SF. This is evident in the naked Gixxer 250 too. Going by how the 160cc Gixxer shared its tail section with the older-generation Gixxer SF, we believe Suzuki will follow suit with its quarter-litre offerings as well.

The motorcycle also features knuckle guards, tank pad, seat cover, rim stickers and an engine guard - all of which are most likely to be offered as official accessories.

Look closer and you’ll realise the engine casing, telescopic fork and alloy wheel design are all similar to the Gixxer SF 250. We believe Suzuki will use the 249cc SOHC oil-cooled engine in the same tune as the faired bike. For reference, the Gixxer SF 250’s motor churns out 26.5PS at 9000rpm and 22.6Nm at 7500rpm, working in tandem with a 6-speed transmission.

Suzuki is likely to launch the Gixxer 250 in a few months. It is likely to command a price tag of about Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 15,000 more affordable than the faired bike. The upcoming quarter-litre naked will go up against the Yamaha FZ25.

Source: zigwheels.com