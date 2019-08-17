Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With Alloy Wheels Launched

Just a few weeks ago, after launching the special edition variant of the Access 125, Suzuki has added alloy wheels to the drum-brake variant of the scooter. It’s available in two trims - standard and special edition. While the base model is priced at Rs 59,891, the special edition variant is priced at Rs 61,590 (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the addition of alloy wheels, the scooter remains mechanically the same as the other variants. It is powered by the same 124cc, single-cylinder engine as the other variants. The motor pumps out 8.7PS at 7000rpm and 10.2Nm at 5000rpm.

Its retro-themed design is paired with a refined engine. Modern-day features such as a charging socket (standard for SE model) and a semi-digital instrument console helps it outshine its rivals.

Here’s the official press release from the company:

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches new variant of Access 125

Introduces alloy wheel with drum brake variant for its patrons

New Delhi, Aug 12, 2019: Offering more choice to customers, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today introduced the alloy wheel with drum brake variant of its highly successful scooter – Suzuki Access 125. New variant is launched to cater to the rising demand for alloy wheel option in scooters. The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the best-selling family scooter in India and the newly launched variant is available across the country at Suzuki dealerships.

Speaking on the new variant, Mr. Devashish Handa, Vice President- Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to introduce the new alloy wheel with drum brake variant of Suzuki Access 125. Lately, we have witnessed increased demand for alloy wheel option, and the new variant is launched keeping customer preference in mind. Suzuki Access 125 has proven its mettle and emerged as a preferred family scooter in India. We are hopeful that the new variant will add more customers to Suzuki family.”

The new Suzuki Access 125 is powered with all aluminum 4 stroke, single cylinder 124cc engine with cutting edge Suzuki Eco Performance technology which produces 8.7ps@7000rpm and 10.2Nm@5000rpm and boasts of an impressive fuel efficiency. It also offers M-Squish combustion chamber which further enhances engine performance.

The new variant is equipped with Suzuki easy start system, long seat and enlarged floor board for a relaxed riding position. Furthermore, the scooter is designed with chrome plate finish, stylish headlamp, digital meter, oil change indicator and dual trip meter; making it a stylish as well as a utilitarian offering for all riders. Also, it comes up with Combined Brake System (CBS) which enables to operate both brakes only by left brake lever to keep good balance between the front and rear brake forces. Along with CBS, the scooter is also equipped with Central Locking and unique Safety Shutter for its security.

The new Suzuki Access 125- alloy wheel with drum brake variant is available in 4 colour scheme - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Gray and Pearl Mirage White. It will also be available in Access 125 Special Edition (SE) variant in existing 4 colours - Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White. The scooter is priced at INR 59,891 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the Special Edition retails at INR 61,590 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Source: zigwheels.com