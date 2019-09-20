Royal Enfield Classic 350 S vs Classic 350: Differences Explained In Image Gallery

Royal Enfield has decided to add an affordable variant of the Classic 350, the Classic 350 S, to its lineup to cater to more customers across India. Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant is around Rs 8,000 less expensive than the standard model. So here’s a detailed image gallery explaining to you what you miss out on the less expensive variant compared to the standard model.

The new Classic 350 S is available in two paint options - black and silver. Instead of shiny bits seen on the standard model, the Classic 350 S gets a blacked-out engine and turn indicators.

However, the major change here is the inclusion of a single-channel ABS setup which uses a drum brake at the rear rather than the standard dual-channel ABS and a twin-disc configuration.

It continues to be powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that dishes out 20PS at 5250rpm and 28Nm at 4000rpm, mated to a 5-speed transmission.

To keep costs in check, it gets a minimalistic ‘Royal Enfield’ sticker on the fuel tank compared to the black and gold logo seen on the standard model.

The new Classic 350 S is on sale only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Currently, there’s no confirmation from Royal Enfield on when it will launch the base-spec variant in other states, but we expect it will be made available in other states soon.

