Renault Duster Will Undergo A Facelift This Year To Brace Up For Competition

Spy shots of the updated version reveal a revised front end; could get more features as well

22 April 2019
  • Apart from cosmetic changes, expect the updated version to be more feature-rich.

  • We hope Renault updates the interior design as well.

  • Expect same powertrains as the existing model.

  • Prices are likely to go up; the current version is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Duster is set to receive an update for the Indian market and the French carmaker has confirmed that the facelift will be launched in 2019. The Duster competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Nissan Kicks, and the competition will intensify further this year with Kia entering this space with the SP2i.

Latest spy shots of the Duster facelift reveal restyled headlamp internals that continue to house projector headlamps. Other significant changes up front include a redesigned front grille, bumper and LED DRLs. Deceptive camouflage and a high probability of the rear design being carried over means we couldn’t spot any major changes at the rear of the updated version. Renault is likely to bolster the Duster’s equipment list as it will have to remain relevant in the market for a year or so before the new generation SUV arrives.

As far as powertrain is concerned, the Duster facelift is likely to get the existing engine-transmission options. BSVI powertrains will eventually be offered, but it is unlikely that Renault will hold the Duster facelift launch till end-2019 to offer the updated engines.

At present, the Duster is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel engine puts out 110PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque; it can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an AMT. The diesel engine can be had with AWD setup as well. The petrol engine makes 106PS of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque and it is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Currently, the Duster is priced from Rs 8 lakh and to Rs 13.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the prices to go up when it gets updated.

