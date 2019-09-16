Pininfarina To Develop High Performance EV Platform

The new platform will spawn a handful of luxury and performance EVs from Pininfarina.

These include all-electric sedans and SUVs that are likely to be launched in the next three years.

Pininfarina says it is open to share this platform with other carmakers to reduce development costs.

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has announced that it will develop an all-electric high performance platform for a range of luxury models that will target the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The Italian carmaker has joined hands with component manufacturers like Bosch and Benteler for this project.

Michael Perschke, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, said, “In cooperation with Bosch Engineering and Benteler, I am confident in our ability to be able to bring to market a genuinely innovative performance electric vehicle platform that will accelerate the adoption of emission-free vehicles, particularly in the luxury sector. While other EV platforms are being developed, this collaboration marks the first initiative among three world-class partners to develop a platform specifically tailored to the luxury and performance electric vehicle plans of Automobili Pininfarina and potentially other carmakers looking to make progress in this sector.”

Pininfarina also said it open to offer the high performance platform to other carmakers so that development costs can be reduced. Volkswagen does the same with its MEB platform and Ford is set to utilise this for its upcoming EVs.

The company hasn’t announced the exact investment cost that’ll go into developing the new platform. However, we do know that the carmaker is planning to launch an electric sedan and an SUV in the next three years. While the concept version of the sedan is called the H500, the SUV has been named the K350. Both models are expected to offer a range of over 600km. They are likely to be priced between €200,000 and €400,000 (Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3.2 crore).

However, these cars will only be rolled out once the Battista electric hypercar, which develops a mind boggling 1904PS and 2300Nm, goes on sale starting next year.

