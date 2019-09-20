Opinion: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition - Does It Make Sense Right Now?

TVS launched the Race Edition of the NTorq 125 recently at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with a full-LED headlamp, hazard lamp function and new colour scheme with new graphics. In our opinion, it would’ve made better sense if TVS had launched the Race Edition with a BS6-compliant engine. Here’s why:

Many manufacturers are trying to update their portfolio to BS6-emission compliance well ahead of the deadline of April 2020. Yamaha had confirmed that it would start manufacturing its BS6 bikes from this year onwards. Even Honda went a step ahead and has already launched India’s first BS6-compliant two-wheeler, the 2019 Activa 125. Now the strategy that most manufacturers are adopting to reduce the sticker shock of the price bump BS6 entails is to offer more features on these updated models. But since the Race Edition has already been launched with practical and cosmetic updates, it leaves little for TVS to offer in terms of tangible features to offer in the upcoming BS6 update.

TVS had already mentioned that the BS6 update will bring the prices up by 10-15 per cent considering the fact that its offerings will have to be equipped with fuel injection for cleaner emissions. That means the BS6-compliant NTorq is likely to cost close to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom). Unless TVS has some really interesting features in store for the BS6 NTorq, it wouldn’t justify the inflated price. Selling an updated, cleaner-running two-wheeler without any new usable features might not work in a market like ours where customers are very price-conscious and love to have added functionalities.

If TVS had launched the Race Edition a little later with a BS6-compliant powerplant, it would’ve given the brand some leeway in terms of clearing out the BS4 stocks now. It would’ve also helped the brand be prepared for the upcoming emission norms well ahead of time. Even business-wise, it would’ve also made for a better value proposition as it would’ve offered customers much more than just a BS6-compliant engine. Now it remains to be seen what TVS has in store for the NTorq’s BS6-compliant iteration.

Source: zigwheels.com