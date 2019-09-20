Nissan Offers In September 2019: Benefits Of Up To Rs 90,000

Nissan Sunny offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 90,000.

No cash discount on the Kicks.

Nissan Micra, Micra Active and Sunny get different cash discounts.

Zero percent rate of interest option available on the Kicks to ease finance for existing Nissan customers.

Nissan is offering benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the Sunny, Micra and Kicks. Let’s have a detailed look at the individual offers available on these Nissan cars, which are valid till 30 September 2019.

Note: These offers may vary according to the city, colour or variant chosen. Contact your nearest Nissan dealership for the exact details.

Nissan Sunny:

Nissan is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 45,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 on the Sunny. It is also offering additional discounts upto Rs 14,000 for corporate, bank employees and doctors. Meanwhile, there is a special discount of up to Rs 8,000 for government employees, teachers, lawyers, CAs and architects.

Nissan Micra:

In the case of the Micra hatchback, you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000. Also, if you trade in your old car for a new Nissan Micra, then you can grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. Corporate and bank employees and doctors can avail additional benefits of up to Rs 10,000. A discount of up to Rs 5,000 is applicable for government employees, teachers, lawyers, CAs and architects.

For the Micra Active, Nissan is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. The special discounts for bank and corporate employees, doctors, teachers, government employees, lawyers, CAs and architects are the same as offered on the regular Micra.

Nissan Kicks:

Buyers of the Kicks can avail a 7.99 per cent rate of interest for the Kicks petrol along with a five year warranty and roadside assistance. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 17,000 is also available. What’s more, all existing Nissan customers can enjoy another benefit in the form of 0 percent rate of interest for three years.

The XE and XL diesel variants of the Kicks get a five-year warranty along with roadside assistance. What’s more, all existing Nissan customers buying a diesel Kicks can benefit from 0 percent rate of interest for a period of three years.

