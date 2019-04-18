Next-Gen Hyundai ix25 Previews 2020 Hyundai Creta

The current first-gen Creta is called ix25 in China.

Second-gen Creta expected in 2020, could be similar to new ix25.

Expected to be based on a revised version of the existing platform, like Kia SP2i.

India debut likely at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Expected to get new set of 1.5-litre BSVI petrol and diesel engines in India.

Prices expected in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Will rival Nissan Kicks, Kia SP2i as well as 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross and Skoda Kamiq.

Just a day ahead of the Venue’s official debut on 17 April 2019, Hyundai has dropped the curtains off the second-gen ix25 SUV at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2019. It most likely previews the second-gen Creta because the first-gen ix25 also shared its design as well as features with the current Creta. The second-gen Creta is expected to debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The new ix25 follows Hyundai’s new design theme which we have already seen on the Palisade and the upcoming Venue. Up front, the ix25 gets bumper-mounted headlamps and C-shaped LED DRLs split into two. It also features a chunkier front grille, which looks similar to the unit seen on the Venue. The rear, however, doesn't look anything like we have seen on a Hyundai car. It mimics the setup up front, gets another C-shaped element split into two.

When seen from the side, the next-gen ix25 looks more muscular than the current model, with flared wheel arches and a sharp shoulder line. Although the second-gen Creta is likely to look largely similar to the new ix25, expect it to feature some slight modifications and be tailored for the Indian market.

Inside, the centre of attraction is the large Tesla-like touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the central console. However, in India, it might be replaced by a smaller touchscreen unit, probably an 8-unit from the Venue subcompact SUV. Other introductions include a new steering wheel that we will get in the upcoming Hyundai Venue as well, an electric parking brake and paddle shifters. While the current model has a long equipment list -- including features like ventilated seats, powered driver seat and wireless charging -- the next-gen model is expected to bring even more to the table. Hyundai’s internet connected tech, BlueLink, will certainly be on offer on the new Creta.

BlueLink will debut in India with the Venue. The sub-4m SUV is equipped with an e-Sim that allows remote access to air conditioning, ignition start/stop, and other systems through a mobile app.

It is too early to say what engines Hyundai offers on the new Creta but it is expected to get a new set of 1.5-litre BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines. These engines are likely to debut in the upcoming Kia SP2i later this year. Expect an automatic transmission option as well with the engines.

Hyundai is expected to debut the next-gen Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo. Prices are likely to start from Rs 10 lakh and go up to 16 lakh. With this price tag, it will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, Kia SP2i, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector.

Source: cardekho.com