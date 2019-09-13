New Honda CBR300RR Inbound?

New CBR300RR could be based on the CBR250RR with a similar bodywork.

It could feature a motor derived from CBR250RR’s parallel-twin unit.

The CBR300RR could rival bikes like the Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Back in 2018, Honda launched the sporty CBR250RR in Southeast Asian markets. Now, online sources have revealed that a larger CBR300RR is in the works and could be revealed by as early as end-2019. It is expected to be launched in Southeast Asian markets by early 2020.

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be based on the sportier CBR250RR rather than the CB300R which is a sports tourer. It could feature the CBR250RR’s bodywork and get features like all-LED lighting and an all-digital instrument control. It is also expected to get the sportier 250’s trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and suspension in the form of a Showa upside down forks and a pro-link monoshock at the rear. It might also feature petal discs with Nissin radial calipers.

The upcoming CBR300RR’s is likely to be powered by an enlarged version of the CBR250RR’s liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor. We expect it to make more power than the CBR250RR’s figures of 38.5PS of power and 27.1Nm. Like the CBR250RR, it could also get ride-by-wire and three riding modes.

Will the CBR300RR be launched in India? It’s highly unlikely it is likely to cost substantially more than the CB300R considering as given the performance and tech on offer. If launched, the Honda CBR300RR will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Yamaha R3.

